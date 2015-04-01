© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Arrow completes acquisition of immixGroup

Arrow Electronics has successful completion of the acquisition of immixGroup, a distributor supporting resellers, solution providers, service providers, and other public sector channel partners to accelerate their government sales.

immixGroup is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. This acquisition is expected to be USD .10 to USD .14 accretive to earnings per share, excluding the impact of the amortization of related intangible assets, in the first year post closing.