© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Peerless-AV appoints director of business development for EMEA

Peerless-AV has appointed Stuart Robson-Frisby as Director of Business Development for EMEA. Stuart will be responsible for helping to identify and secure new business opportunities in key vertical sectors throughout EMEA territories.

“Peerless-AV is on an exciting journey as it grows from a successful mounts company to also becoming a recognised global player in Emerging Technology solutions,” said Stuart. “It’s an ideal time to join the team, enabling me to apply my communication, negotiation and relationship building skills to help drive new leads through our partner base.”



Stuart comes to Peerless-AV from ViewSonic Europe where he held the role of European Product Marketing Manager. Prior to that, he worked at Samsung Electronics as Business Development Manager and before that held various Channel Partner roles at Citrix Systems, including Account Manager and Development Manager.



Based in Peerless-AV’s European Headquarters in Watford, UK, Stuart will report to Adam Dent, Director of International Sales for Peerless-AV Europe. Commenting on Stuart’s appointment, Adam said, “We welcome Stuart to the European Sales Team and are confident that his extensive vendor, reseller and end user connections will make an invaluable contribution to EMEA business growth in line with the long-term vision for the company.”