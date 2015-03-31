© youssouf cader dreamstime.com

IBM connects "Internet of Things" to the Enterprise

IBM will invest USD 3 billion over the next four years to establish a new Internet of Things (IoT) unit, the company is also building a cloud-based open platform to build IoT solutions.

IBM's work in Smarter Planet and Smarter Cities was based on practical applications of IoT in the enterprise and led to a set of solutions, ranging from water management to optimizing retail and customer loyalty to alleviating traffic congestion.



With new industry-specific cloud data services and developer tools, IBM will build on that expertise to help clients and partners integrate data from a number of IoT and traditional sources. These resources will be made available on an open platform to provide manufacturers with the ability to design and produce a new generation of connected devices that are optimized for the IoT.



"Our knowledge of the world grows with every connected sensor and device, but too often we are not acting on it, even when we know we can ensure a better result," said Bob Picciano, senior vice president, IBM Analytics. "IBM will enable clients and industry partners apply IoT data to build solutions based on an open platform. This is a major focus of investment for IBM because it's a rich and broad-based opportunity where innovation matters."



IBM estimates that 90 percent of all data generated by devices such as smartphones, tablets, connected vehicles and appliances is never analyzed or acted on. As much as 60 percent of this data begins to lose value within milliseconds of being generated.