© evertiq Components | March 30, 2015
EDAC signs Acal BFi to support UK, Italy, Spain and France
Connector specialist EDAC and its subsidiary MH Connectors have concluded a multi country distribution agreement with Acal BFi spanning the UK, Italy, Spain and France.
Acal BFi is tasked with increasing demand creation and customer support levels in the four countries for the full range of EDAC standard RJ45 modular and magnetic jacks, card edge, rack & panel and E-Seal IP67 sealed connectors, together with the D-Sub and hood/backshell products developed and manufactured by MH Connectors.
"As a company with a remarkable reputation for demand creation and customer support delivered from strategically located local facilities - two in the UK, two in Italy and one each in Spain and France – I'm confident Acal BFi will make a speedy and notable contribution to achieving our ambitious sales and customer support targets in these four key territories," said Damien Croft Head Of Sales EDAC Europe.
Paul Webster, Group Product Management and Operations Director with Acal BFi expressed his confidence that Acal BFi's demand creation capabilities and extensive range of complementary custom services it offers customers will bring significant new opportunities to the EDAC Group and its interconnect product portfolio: "Our strategy is to partner closely with leading suppliers such as EDAC and MH Connectors to ensure our customers are provided with the advanced devices and technical support they need solve their increasingly demanding design challenges," Webster said.
"As a company with a remarkable reputation for demand creation and customer support delivered from strategically located local facilities - two in the UK, two in Italy and one each in Spain and France – I'm confident Acal BFi will make a speedy and notable contribution to achieving our ambitious sales and customer support targets in these four key territories," said Damien Croft Head Of Sales EDAC Europe.
Paul Webster, Group Product Management and Operations Director with Acal BFi expressed his confidence that Acal BFi's demand creation capabilities and extensive range of complementary custom services it offers customers will bring significant new opportunities to the EDAC Group and its interconnect product portfolio: "Our strategy is to partner closely with leading suppliers such as EDAC and MH Connectors to ensure our customers are provided with the advanced devices and technical support they need solve their increasingly demanding design challenges," Webster said.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments