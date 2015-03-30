© evertiq

EDAC signs Acal BFi to support UK, Italy, Spain and France

Connector specialist EDAC and its subsidiary MH Connectors have concluded a multi country distribution agreement with Acal BFi spanning the UK, Italy, Spain and France.

Acal BFi is tasked with increasing demand creation and customer support levels in the four countries for the full range of EDAC standard RJ45 modular and magnetic jacks, card edge, rack & panel and E-Seal IP67 sealed connectors, together with the D-Sub and hood/backshell products developed and manufactured by MH Connectors.



"As a company with a remarkable reputation for demand creation and customer support delivered from strategically located local facilities - two in the UK, two in Italy and one each in Spain and France – I'm confident Acal BFi will make a speedy and notable contribution to achieving our ambitious sales and customer support targets in these four key territories," said Damien Croft Head Of Sales EDAC Europe.



Paul Webster, Group Product Management and Operations Director with Acal BFi expressed his confidence that Acal BFi's demand creation capabilities and extensive range of complementary custom services it offers customers will bring significant new opportunities to the EDAC Group and its interconnect product portfolio: "Our strategy is to partner closely with leading suppliers such as EDAC and MH Connectors to ensure our customers are provided with the advanced devices and technical support they need solve their increasingly demanding design challenges," Webster said.