Intel looking to buy Altera?

American chipmaker Intel is reportedly looking to scoop up chipmaker Altera Corp. The companies are said to be negotiation a possible acquisition deal, a deal that would top USD 10 billion.

Intel Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich, has previously expressed Intel's intent to expand into new markets, as the PC industry is slowing down. And the addition of Altera Corp, which focuses on programmable chips used in cellphone towers, military and other industrial applications, would underline that will, according to a Reuters report.



According to an unnamed source familiar with the matter, Intel is in talks to acquire Altera Corp in a USD 10 billion deal, which would be Intel's biggest purchase ever, the report continues.



Both Intel and Altera declined to comment on the report.