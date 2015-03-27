© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Gresham Power appoint new sales manager

Gresham Power Electronic, a defence and commercial power conversion specialist, has appointed Dave Wellman as their new sales manager.

Dave will be responsible for sales of Gresham’s range of commercial power supply products and will run their European distribution network.



Having been in the power industry for 14 years, working for both manufacturing and distribution companies Dave has experience of customer requirements in both standard and custom designed products covering a wide range of markets including industrial, defence, medical and rail.



Jake Moir, Managing Director of Gresham Power, comments, “We are very pleased to welcome Dave to Gresham Power. He joins us at a time when our Defence order book is in very good shape and he will be leading our efforts to increase our sales of commercial products. He will not only be developing our OEM sales of standard and custom designed products but growing our distribution business and looking to introduce a range of appropriate complimentary products.”