Data Respons receives German maritime contract

Data Respons has signed a contract with a customer in the maritime segment. The contract confirms the positive development in for Data Respons in Germany, with good growth and several new customers in the pipeline.

The contracts comprise delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customers' industrial products and systems.



"Our customers want a strategic partner throughout the product life cycle, from early development stages to recurring deliveries," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons. "Our long experience with this type of robust computer solutions from our Nordic market make us an attractive partner for our German customers and will give us many opportunities going forward."