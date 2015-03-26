© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Astute signs distribution agreement with Euroquartz

Astute Electronics has signed a worldwide franchise distribution agreement with Euroquartz, a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of quartz crystals, oscillators, filters and frequency-related products.

Euroquartz works with four strategic partners – Statek, Greenway, Axtal and Mercury – which provide complementary technology to Euroquartz’s portfolio, providing the company a comprehensive range of frequency control components.



Commented Andy Treble, Director, Euroquartz: “This partnership agreement with Astute enables us to offer our valued customers an enhanced service, incorporating the additional resources that Astute offers. The philosophies of our two companies in terms of customer service are very similar, which provides a firm foundation for our ongoing relationship.”



Added Mike Blee, Marketing Manager, Astute Electronics: “We specialize in supplying customers who manufacture equipment that operates in harsh environments, such as military, aerospace and offshore. This means that we must adhere to many international procedural and component supply standards as a prerequisite for providing products that target in such demanding applications. Therefore we are pleased to add Euroquartz to our growing franchise portfolio of active components and will provide targeted technical support for customers around the globe covering its wide range of crystals, oscillators and filters.”