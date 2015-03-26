© designersart dreamstime.com

centrotherm achieves 2014 guidance

The centrotherm Group reached the target that it set itself for its 2014 financial year, achieving EUR 189.2 million of revenue.

This was within the upper range of the company's guidance of EUR 150 – 200 million. Consolidated revenue stood at EUR 119.4 million in the prior-year period, which was five months shorter (June 1 – December 31, 2013). With a 93.1 % export ratio, centrotherm again achieved most of its revenue abroad, with 87.1 % attributable to Asia. Total operating revenue amounted to EUR 184.1 million compared with EUR 79.0 million in the prior-year period.



For the first time since the conclusion of insolvency proceedings, the centrotherm Group returned to profitability at the EBITDA level, generating EUR 25.3 million (previous year: EBITDA loss of EUR 4.6 million). The EBITDA margin improved from -3.9 % to 13.4 %. Operating profit (EBIT) improved to EUR 19.6 million (previous-year period: EUR -7.4 million), reflecting a 10.3 % EBIT margin. Following a EUR 7.6 million loss in the prior-year period, the Group returned to net profitability of EUR 1.2 million in the 2014 financial year.



centrotherm anticipates revenue of between EUR 150 million and EUR 200 million in 2015, a comparable level to the financial year elapsed.