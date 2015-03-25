© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

PR electronics signs distributor deal with WIKA Canada

Signal conditioning specialist, PR electronics seeks to strengthen its position in North America by teaming up with WIKA Instruments to offer its signal conditioning products in Canada.

The agreement takes effect immediately and gives WIKA Canada exclusive distributorship of the PR electronics products in all of Canada.



Joshua Hall, Regional Sales Director, Americas at PR electronics comments: "PR electronics sees the partnership with WIKA Instruments Ltd. as one that will allow us to better serve our Canadian customers with more frequent and local support. WIKA Instruments Ltd. has six sales offices and six service centers throughout Canada. WIKA's presence in the field and focus on our key industries makes this a perfect match."



The distributorship with WIKA Canada is part of PR electronics' growth strategy for the entire North American region. In addition to the Canadian agreement, PR electronics has just recently added two new American representatives to the existing network of seven sales offices and partners in USA. Joshua Hall explains:



"PR electronics' key strategy will continue to be servicing our customer directly in our local markets by maximizing our coverage in California, Chicagoland, and the tri-state area around New York. To supplement those efforts, the company is also establishing dedicated partners throughout the rest of North America."