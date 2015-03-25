© scanrail dreamstime.com

Samsung SDI and ABB partners for microgrid solutions

Samsung SDI and ABB have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic commercial alliance. The companies join forces to develop and market microgrid systems that comprise energy storage solutions.

The two companies will establish a global commercial alliance to develop and market modular and scalable microgrid solutions, utilizing lithium-ion batteries for energy storage. The alliance will combine Samsung’s battery expertise with ABB’s market presence.



“The alliance with ABB provides Samsung the basis to expand our global No. 1 position into the microgrid market. Together with ABB we will make our utmost effort to develop new products and to pioneer new markets to keep on being the world’s best ESS company.” said Namseong Cho, President and CEO of Samsung SDI.



“ABB is very pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Samsung SDI. Microgrid applications are expanding rapidly, both in emerging and developed markets, and are a key growth area in ABB’s Next Level strategy,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “This strategic alliance allows us to combine our complementary capabilities and will enable us to bring optimized solutions to our customers.”



The Energy Storage market for Lithium Ion batteries in microgrids was estimated by Navigant research (2014 report) to reach 3.42GWh by 2022, at a 41% CAGR.