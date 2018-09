ST's Crolles sites goes out on strike

© federicofoto dreamstime.com

Employees at STMicroelectronics' wafer facilities in Crolles, France have reacted to the reduction of incentive bonuses by going on strike.

According to CAD-ST – the collective of STMicroelectronics employees in France – the strike is a reaction to the reduction of the company's profit-sharing bonuses, which for many employees is a loss of more than EUR 1'000 compared to the standard level at ST (which is already well below the industry standard), and in particular in relation the incentive bonus paid in 2013 (for 2012).“The premium paid in 2014 (for year 2013) already represented a decrease of 25% and that adds to the decline of this year which would be more than 40%,” CAD-ST writes in a statement.