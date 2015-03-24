© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Keysight partners with Frankonia

Frankonia EMC Test-Systems GmbH has become a Keysight Technologies global solution partner.

With Frankonia offices in Germany, Poland and China, will use Keysight’s EMC test equipment, such as the N9038A MXE EMI receiver to deliver turn-key solutions to customers.



“We already have a strong relationship with Keysight Technologies and this agreement formalizes that relationship,” said Peter Weidner, CEO of Frankonia EMC Test-Systems GmbH. “We have complementary skills that can be used to deliver innovative EMC solutions to customers. We are pleased to be part of Keysight’s solution partners program and to deliver additional value to customers.”



“Keysight’s solution partners program is designed to extend the capabilities of our standard product portfolio,” said Renaud Duverne, Keysight’s worldwide solution partners program manager. “By working with leading companies, such as Frankonia, we strive to ensure that customers get test solutions that fit their specific application requirements. With Frankonia’s expertise and Keysight’s test equipment, we can meet customers’ EMC testing needs.”