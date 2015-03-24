© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

AKM Semiconductor signs with Digi-Key

Distributor Digi-Key has partnered with AKM Semiconductor to facilitate the global distribution of AKM's products.

"Digi-Key is a global leading company with the broadest selection of electronic components that are available for quick delivery to more than 170 countries," said Haruyuki Kurosawa, Sales Vice President of Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation. "Having this extensive partnership with Digi-Key greatly enhances accessibility to our products and allows AKM to support our customers more effectively. We are pleased to work closely with the Digi-Key team to provide our innovative products to new and existing customers around the world."



In accordance with this renewed agreement, Digi-Key has added a number of AKM's most reputable products to its selection, which include recently released Premium Audio Products, high bandwidth current sensors and industry's lowest power PMICs tailored for the wearable market.



"We are pleased to announce our agreement with AKM Semiconductor to expand with a global distribution agreement," said David Stein, Digi-Key's Vice President of Semiconductor. "In addition to already popular electronic compass, we are excited to offer AKM's high performance data converters, a variety of unique magnetic sensors and more new products to our customers worldwide."