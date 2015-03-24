© fingerprint card

FPC receives sensor order worth SEK 90 million

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has received an order for its touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025 from one of its module partners.

Deliveries are planned for Q2 2015 and the sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in China. The order value of SEK 90 million (roughly EUR 9.68 million) is included in the company's revenue guidance of SEK + 1'000 million (EUR 107.6 million) for 2015.



"In addition to the order announced March 19, this order also applies to deliveries of FPC1025. As previously communicated we are partnering with several module vendors and these orders confirm that our partners will use FPC1025 for deliveries to smartphone manufacturers in China," commented Jörgen Lantto, acting President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC.