TSMC to knock Samsung off the Apple throne?

TSMC – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. – will reportedly get more orders for the Apple A9 processor, at the loss of Samsung.

An un-named source informed EE Times that Apple is increasing the A9 production this year for the coming iPhone 6s. Originally, Samsung was handed roughly 80 percent of the A9 orders, leaving the rest to the Taiwanese company. However, it looks like there's been a change to the split.



Analysts at Bernstein believe that TSMC will get about 40 percent of orders for the next iPhone processors, in addition to the all the next iPad processors. It is believed that the Taiwanese company will receive about 70 percent of Apple's overall business from Q315.



A Taiwanese semiconductor supplier – who requested to be anonymous – agree with the Bernstein analysis stating that TSMC will get the majority share of the A9, the EE Times report concludes.