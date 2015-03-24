© wago

New Wago subsidiary in Australia

Wago has opened its new subsidiary in Australia. For this the supplier of electrical interconnection- and automation- technology took over shares of the Kontact Group, a former distributor.

Matthew Blencowe, shareholder of Kontact Group remains managing director of the new Wago Pty. Ltd.



Based in Melbourne, the Wago subsidiary kicks off business with a fully equipped 600 square meter warehouse and a team of 11 members.



“We have taken another step in our globalization strategy and we are pleased to grow also in Australia and New Zealand with our own subsidiary,” said Jürgen Schäfer, director of sales.