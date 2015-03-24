© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Astrotech acquires imaging technology at bankruptcy auction

Astrotech Corporation has successfully completed the acquisition of certain key assets and intellectual property from Image Trends, during a bankruptcy auction held in Austin, Texas.

“With the acquisition of these technologies, intellectual property, and know-how, coupled with selected high performance space imaging technologies, we have created Astral Images, Inc., revolutionizing the film to digital conversion process for the new Ultra-High Definition 4K standards,” stated Thomas B. Pickens, CEO of Astrotech.