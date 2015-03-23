© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro expands in Latin America with acquisition

Ingram Micro is further expanding its reach in the Latin American market with the acquisition of Tech Data's Peruvian and Chilean businesses.

The acquisition, which closed March 16th, is expected to add more than USD 270 million annually to Ingram Micro's revenue.



The acquisition complements Ingram Micro's existing operations in Peru and Chile and delivers increased reach and scale in the region. In addition to delivering cost synergies through merger and integration of the two businesses in each country, the acquisition is expected to drive further strong growth in Technology Solutions, while increasing penetration into additional service opportunities in Mobility, Supply Chain Solutions and Cloud.



"This acquisition is an excellent complement to our existing operations in Latin America," said Alain Monié, Ingram Micro CEO. "Latin America is consistently one of our top performing regions and the addition of these businesses to our current operations in Peru and Chile further reinforces to our customers and vendors Ingram Micro's established position and commitment to providing world class, supply-chain and technology services in emerging markets."