© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Rutronik expands its partnership with Vishay

Rutronik is now distributing passive components from Vishay Intertechnology in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

“The variety of high-quality components and the reliable and flexible technical and commercial support make Vishay one of our most important partners. That’s why we are delighted to be working with Vishay in Asia now too”, explained Stefan Sutalo, Marketing Director Passive Components at Rutronik.



The distributor has been a distribution partner of Vishay across Europe since 2002. “During this period, Rutronik has actively promoted our business in Europe. That’s why we are setting great store by Rutronik’s support for entering the Asian market more dynamically with our passive components and acquiring new customers”, added Philippe Masson, Director Sales Distribution Europe at Vishay.