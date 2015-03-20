© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Microsemi to acquire Vitesse Semiconductor

Microsemi has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vitesse for total transaction value is approximately USD 389 million.

The companies announced that Microsemi will acquire Vitesse some 32 percent for USD 5.28 per share.



"This acquisition is further evidence of Microsemi's continuing commitment to grow as a communications semiconductor company," stated James J. Peterson, Microsemi chairman and CEO. "Vitesse's highly complementary technology suite will expand our product offering and accelerate growth with differentiated technology in emerging markets, while benefitting from the increased scale, consolidated infrastructure and cost savings of the combined entity."



"The proposed acquisition of Vitesse by Microsemi will create a powerful combination," said Chris Gardner, Vitesse's chief executive officer. "I believe Microsemi will be able to leverage Vitesse's Ethernet technology and capabilities further into the communications market and has the scale to implement the adoption of our industrial IoT strategy."



Microsemi expects significant synergies from this transaction and expects to see immediate accretion in the first full quarter of completion.