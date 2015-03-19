© youssouf cader dreamstime.com

Huawei and NXP to jointly explore the industry 4.0 Market

Huawei and NXP Semiconductors have decided to jointly explore the Chinese and global Industry 4.0 market.

Through technical cooperation and joint innovation, the two companies will create an open, robust and secure Industry 4.0 Information and Communication Technology platform.



IHS predicts that, by 2025, Industry 4.0 will connect over 80 billion devices to the Internet. China plans to invest EUR1.2 trillion over the next three years in modernizing and transforming the nation's industry, with the aim of shifting from " A big manufacturing country" to "A powerful manufacturing country ".



Huawei and NXP will collaborate in the following areas: physical layer, network layer, and cyber security. The partnership will fully integrate Huawei's ICT infrastructure and connectivity solutions and NXP's secure connectivity solutions for Industry 4.0. Collaboration will focus on Industry 4.0 applications, such as factory automation, logistics 4.0, wireless secure connections, and sensor networks.



The two companies will develop a global Industry 4.0 networking solution that creates sustainable value for customers in Greater China region and potentially across the globe.



Li Zheng, Senior Vice President of NXP and China CEO, commented that, "NXP Semiconductors advocates secure connectivity solutions for Industry 4.0. By deeply collaborating with Huawei, we're able to offer industry-leading Industry 4.0 networking solutions and create sustainable value for customers."