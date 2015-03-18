© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Radiocrafts wins smart metering contracts in India

Radiocrafts, a Norwegian provider of RF modules, has been awarded two major contracts in the smart metering market in India.

Two electricity meter manufacturers in India have chosen a wireless meter reading solution from Radiocrafts. These contracts were made possible in close cooperation with local partners in India, Avnet and Texas Instruments.



“This is a great reward after many years presence and hard work in the Indian market”, says Hallvard Moholdt, Technical Solutions Manager. “The Tinymesh protocol has become a de-facto standard for enabling smart meters in India. This will also help us to enter new geographies and market segments where RF mesh networks are the optimum solution”, he adds.



“These new contracts confirm Radiocrafts’ and Tiny Mesh’s position as leading providers in the large and competitive smart metering market for wireless collection of utility meter data”, says Peder Martin Evjen, Managing Director of Radiocrafts.