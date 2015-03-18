© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

NOK 60 million contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 60 million (roughly EUR 6.7 million) with a customer providing technological solutions to the international market.

The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in several of the customer's industrial end products. The deliveries will be carried out over the next 3 years.



“The contract confirms a high activity level and we see interesting opportunities in our key markets going forward,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.