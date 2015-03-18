© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Elmos: Further growth expected for 2015

Over the past year Elmos managed to win numerous new customers e.g. for sensor solutions, motor drivers, and LED control systems. The new customers come from European countries as well as from outside Europe.

“Elmos operates in a market of high dynamics and competitiveness. I am convinced that we will achieve further market penetration in core applications,” says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG. “The rather weak European market will limit our growth opportunities in 2015.”



For the current fiscal year 2015 Elmos expects a sales growth in the mid single-digit percentage range. The company also assumes that it will manage to further expand the operational strength despite the highly competitive environment and thus achieve a slightly better EBIT margin in 2015 compared to 2014. Once more, Elmos will spend less than 15% of sales on capital expenditures.



Sales of Elmos Semiconductor AG for the full year went up 10.8% to 209.5 million Euro (2013: 189.1 million Euro). The EBIT was raised considerably by 77.9% to 22.6 million Euro (2013: 12.7 million Euro). The EBIT margin came to 10.8% accordingly (2013: 6.7%). Consolidated net income climbed to 18.3 million Euro, equivalent to earnings per share (EPS) of 0.94 Euro (2013: 9.4 million Euro and 0.49 Euro).