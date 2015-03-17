© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

SYSGO appoints regional sales director for south EMEA

SYSGO has appointed Bruno Privat as the new Sales Director, responsible for the South EMEA territory. He will be in charge of developing SYSGO’s sales strategy for safety and security domains with strategic key accounts.

"Coming back to SYSGO after 5 years of experience as Sales Director South-West-Europe at Wind River is really exciting. Looking to the ongoing changes in our market of safety and security I see a very promising challenge to extend SYSGO’s business in that region“, declares Bruno Privat.



Beside Bruno’s former role at Wind River he worked as Strategic Account Manager at Thales Computers and Concurrent Computers, South Europe Director at LynuxWorks and co-founded and led the SYSGO South EMEA subsidiary for years.



"Bruno is an IT veteran with more than 25 years’ experience in the IT, Embedded & Real-Time market, with a proven ability to drive revenue growth, create new business and improve profitability. We are really happy to welcome Bruno on board again to leverage SYSGO’s growth and increase our market share seriously by his professionalism and experience“, summarizes Norbert Kuhrt, Vice President Sales of SYSGO.