© evertiq

Arrow and Splunk sign distribution agreement

Arrow Electronics and Splunk, a provider of a software platform for real-time Operational Intelligence, have signed a distribution agreement for the United States and Canada.

Under this agreement, Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business will distribute Splunk software that lets users search, monitor and analyze all machine-generated IT and business data from a single location in real time.



“As the leading platform for Operational Intelligence, Splunk is a powerful addition to our big data practice line,” said Mark Taylor, vice president of enterprise servers, systems and software for Arrow. “We’re looking forward to bringing our incremental value model to the Splunk partner ecosystem which enables Splunk and our solution providers to leverage our scale to capture this fast-growing and emerging channel opportunity.”



“With the growth of the Splunk business and reseller community, now is the right time to add distribution to the United States and Canadian business to better serve our resellers and customers,” said Emilio Umeoka, vice president of Asia Pacific and worldwide partners, Splunk. “We are excited to have Arrow distribute Splunk products and services to help accelerate the growth of our channel in the United States and Canada. This agreement opens the door to help even more organizations leverage machine data for deeper IT and business insights.”