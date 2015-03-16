© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Advantest installs test system at Shanghai Haier

Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation has received its first order from Shanghai Haier IC, an IC design company in China, for a V93000 Smart Scale tester.

Shanghai Haier IC will use the tester in embedded Flash, RF microcontroller (RF-MCU) and digital probe testing for all of the products on its technology roadmap, most of which rely on embedded Flash memory for applications such as smart grid, smart home, the Internet of Things (IoT), industrial controls and consumer electronics.



"We were looking for a universal platform that could efficiently test our full range of devices while achieving the lowest cost of test and reducing our time to market," said Wang Zhenyu, Operation Director of Shanghai Haier IC. "Advantest's V93000 system has the scalability and flexibility to meet our performance demands while also supporting us in simplifying our supply chain."



According to Advantest, the V93000 platform can be custom-configured to ensure maximum system loading. It features a universal per-pin architecture for efficient multi-site testing of digital I/O protocols, non-volatile memories and A/D and D/A converters. In addition, the V93000 tester's capabilities can be extended with an entry Port Scale RF configuration.