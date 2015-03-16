© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Smith & Associates opens Bangalore office

Smith & Associates has opened its Bangalore, India sales office. This office will provide Smith a strategic base of operations for expanding into this region and supporting new and current local customers.

This location will offer resources and opportunities to Smith as the company works to establish a foundation and increase market penetration in this key region. Smith will also utilise this new office to strengthen support to its customers in the region and build relationships with new local partners.



“The rich environment of Bangalore is a place of growth and innovation, and is a prime place for us to expand our reach and services,” said Lee Ackerley, co-founder and -owner of Smith & Associates. “Smith’s global footprint is broad, affording us the greatest mobility across supply chains worldwide and letting us support customers anywhere in the world.”



Smith’s Bangalore office is its fourteenth worldwide. It joins five offices in North America, seven in Asia, and Smith’s European hub in Amsterdam.



“Service and customer relationships are at the heart of our business,” said Lee. “Smith is built on the long-standing partnerships we have with customers as we build solutions and strategies for them beyond just shortage sourcing and procurement. The Bangalore office offers us the chance to provide our customers in India and its surrounding regions the same localized service that has made Smith the industry leader in independent distribution worldwide.”