America II signs with IQD Frequency Products

America II Electronics has entered into a franchise distribution agreement with IQD Frequency Products, a manufacturer of frequency devices used in commercial-grade, professional-grade, and military applications.

“Investments in America II’s infrastructure and supply chain are vital to our five-year growth plan,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “We’re strategically focused on expanding our line card with quality manufacturers and a wide selection of components, while continuing to provide best-in-class service. IQD offers one of the most comprehensive frequency product ranges available. This strengthens our product portfolio and gives us an opportunity to provide a premium offering to customers seeking frequency devices for critical applications.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to IQD’s complete line of components including quartz crystals, crystal oscillators, industrial and automotive crystals, fast make oscillators, rubidium oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, and OCXOs. IQD’s frequency products are used in the automotive, industrial, medical, military, test and measurement, telecommunications, and wireless industries.



“We’re extremely pleased to have America II as a global franchise distributor,” said Neil Floodgate, president at IQD Frequency Products Inc. “The addition of America II to our distribution network is part of our plans for further growth across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Working with the dynamic team at America II will especially increase our market share and brand awareness in the Americas. Everyone at IQD is looking forward to a successful and long partnership.”