ROHM to build new production facility in Malaysia

ROHM is planning to build a new facility at its manufacturing subsidiary in Malaysia, ROHM-Wako Electronics (RWEM), to meet the need for increased production capability for discrete semiconductors, such as diodes.

The project is currently in the design phase, with construction scheduled to begin in July 2015 and completed by August 2016.



The ROHM Group is expanding production capability by updating its high efficiency manufacturing equipment. And following on the heels of last year’s plan of establishing a new facility in Thailand to meet future growth, ROHM is investing JPY 8.9 billion (roughly EUR 69.3 million) to build a new 38'250 square meter manufacturing facility at RWEM to increase total floor space. This effort is expected to more than double the production capacity for diodes and help ROHM achieve a 30% share in the small-signal discrete semiconductor market.