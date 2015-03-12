© evertiq

Converge receives AS6081 certification

Converge has received AS6081 certification from the National Quality Assurance, USA, Inc. (NQA).

AS6081 is a quality certification that standardises the requirements for distributors in the procurement of parts, detection of counterfeits, and establishment of quality management processes.



“Obsolescence in components is increasing and the industry needed a response to protect the supply chain,” stated Eric Checkoway, vice president and general manager Converge. “AS6081 is a comprehensive standard that will be required for the hi-reliability market. The bar for quality in supply has never been higher, and now manufacturers will be able to better judge who they should engage with in the independent space. We are very proud that Converge is among the first globally to be certified.”