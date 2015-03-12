© ifixit Teardowns | March 12, 2015
Apple's spring forward goes back in time
Apple's "Spring Forward" event brought tantalizing teasers of tomorrow: A new MacBook, details on their world-changing wearable, amazing new touchpad technology, and a couple of laptops from 2013.
Now we bring you our findings on the last of these. Which is not to say the least of these. The construction of the MacBook Air 11" and MacBook Air 13" stay exactly the same, and upgradability could still be better (4 of 10 on the repair scale). However, the MacBook Air has always had a redeeming feature—one we worry is an endangered species at Apple: The non-adhered battery.
After Phil Schiller’s sneak peek into the new ultra-slim MacBook, we're pretty sure the adhered battery trend is likely to continue. We're happy the MacBook Air remains glue-free—a lone survivor among Apple portables—and we’re fearful for the future. Battery adhesive means repair, replacement, and recycling are much more difficult.
We don't have much to say about the MacBook Air refreshes—and we're okay with that. But we didn't want to leave you empty-handed, so we took it upon ourselves to liven up the routine 11" teardown with some Easter egg fun. Check it out!
Teardown Highlights:
The newest Airs keep their traditional model numbers, A1465 and A1466—the same digits we found on models dating as far back as mid 2012.
Broadwell shrinks the MacBook Air's previous architecture (Haswell)—meaning not a lot has changed performance-wise, but a new manufacturing process makes the transistors smaller, and the entire chip more power efficient by up to 30%.
We air the differences in these lightweight notebooks with a light touch.
Chip, chip, hooray!
And as always, you'll find the entire teardown at iFixit.
After Phil Schiller’s sneak peek into the new ultra-slim MacBook, we're pretty sure the adhered battery trend is likely to continue. We're happy the MacBook Air remains glue-free—a lone survivor among Apple portables—and we’re fearful for the future. Battery adhesive means repair, replacement, and recycling are much more difficult.
We don't have much to say about the MacBook Air refreshes—and we're okay with that. But we didn't want to leave you empty-handed, so we took it upon ourselves to liven up the routine 11" teardown with some Easter egg fun. Check it out!
Teardown Highlights:
The newest Airs keep their traditional model numbers, A1465 and A1466—the same digits we found on models dating as far back as mid 2012.
Broadwell shrinks the MacBook Air's previous architecture (Haswell)—meaning not a lot has changed performance-wise, but a new manufacturing process makes the transistors smaller, and the entire chip more power efficient by up to 30%.
We air the differences in these lightweight notebooks with a light touch.
Chip, chip, hooray!
© iFixitMacBook Air 11" Early 2015
- 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 5250U processor, with integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000
- Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 controller
- SK Hynix H9CCNNN8JTALAR LPDDR3 SDRAM
- SK Hynix H5TC4G63CFR 4 Gb (512 MB) low power synchronous DRAM
- Broadcom BCM15700A2
- Texas Instruments/Stellaris LM4FS1EH SMC controller
- Cirrus Logic 4208-CRZ HD audio codec
- Marvell 88SS9183 PCIe SSD controller
- SanDisk 05131 016G 16 GB NAND flash memory
- Samsung K4B2G1646E 2 Gb (256 MB) DDR3 SDRAM
© iFixitMacbook Air 13" Early 2015
- 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 5250U Processor, with integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000
- Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 controller
- GL3219 Genesys Logic SDXC controller
- SK Hynix H9CCNNN8JTALAR LPDDR3 SDRAM
- Broadcom BCM15700A2
- SK Hynix H5TC4G63CFR 4 Gb (512 MB) low power synchronous DRAM
- Texas Instruments/Stellaris LM4FS1EH SMC controller
- Cirrus Logic 4208-CRZ HD audio codec
- Samsung S4LN058A01 PCIe 3.0 x4 AHCI Flash controller
- Samsung K9LDGY8S1D-XCK0 16 GB Flash storage
- Samsung K4E4E324ED 512 MB LPDDR3 DRAM
And as always, you'll find the entire teardown at iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments