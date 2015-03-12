© yury asotov dreamstime.com Business | March 12, 2015
Dual sourcing for normally-off 600V GaN power devices
Infineon Technologies and Panasonic Corporation to jointly develop Gallium nitride (GaN) devices based on Panasonic’s normally-off (enhancement mode) GaN on silicon transistor structure integrated into Infineon’s SMD packages.
In this context Panasonic has provided Infineon with a license of its normally-off GaN transistor structure. This agreement will enable each company to manufacture high performing GaN devices. Both parties have agreed not to disclose any further details of the contract.
For the first time the companies will showcase samples of a 600V 70mΩ device in a DSO (Dual Small Outline) package at the trade show Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition(APEC), which will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 15-19, 2015.
GaN on silicon has been receiving significant attention as one of the next compound semiconductor technologies that will on the one hand enable high power density and therefore a smaller footprint (e.g., for power supplies and adapters), and on the other hand serve as a major key for energy efficiency improvement. In general, power devices based on GaN on silicon technology can be used in a wide range of fields, from high voltage industrial applications such as power supplies in server farms (a potential application of the showcased 600V GaN device) to low voltage applications such as DC-DC conversion (e.g., in high-end consumer goods).
According to an IHS market research report the GaN on silicon related market for power semiconductors is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 50%, leading to an expansion of volume from US$15 million in 2014 to US$800 million by 2023.
“Infineon is committed to serve its customers with a broad best-in-class product and technology portfolio including reliable power devices based on Gallium nitride. We are convinced that enhancement mode GaN on silicon switches, together with our corresponding driver and optimized driving scheme, will provide high value to our customers, while the dual sourcing concept will help them manage and stabilize their supply chains,” stated Andreas Urschitz, President of the Power Management & Multimarket Division of Infineon Technologies AG.
“Panasonic developed its normally-off GaN power technology which has a simple configuration and easy-to control dynamics, by making full use of its compound semiconductor experience.We expect to accelerate the expansion of GaN power devices by licensing our normally-off GaN transistor structure out of our GaN power technology to Infineon. We will continuously contribute to solutions for consumer requests by innovating our normally-off GaN technology”, said Toru Nishida, president of Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.
For the first time the companies will showcase samples of a 600V 70mΩ device in a DSO (Dual Small Outline) package at the trade show Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition(APEC), which will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 15-19, 2015.
GaN on silicon has been receiving significant attention as one of the next compound semiconductor technologies that will on the one hand enable high power density and therefore a smaller footprint (e.g., for power supplies and adapters), and on the other hand serve as a major key for energy efficiency improvement. In general, power devices based on GaN on silicon technology can be used in a wide range of fields, from high voltage industrial applications such as power supplies in server farms (a potential application of the showcased 600V GaN device) to low voltage applications such as DC-DC conversion (e.g., in high-end consumer goods).
According to an IHS market research report the GaN on silicon related market for power semiconductors is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 50%, leading to an expansion of volume from US$15 million in 2014 to US$800 million by 2023.
“Infineon is committed to serve its customers with a broad best-in-class product and technology portfolio including reliable power devices based on Gallium nitride. We are convinced that enhancement mode GaN on silicon switches, together with our corresponding driver and optimized driving scheme, will provide high value to our customers, while the dual sourcing concept will help them manage and stabilize their supply chains,” stated Andreas Urschitz, President of the Power Management & Multimarket Division of Infineon Technologies AG.
“Panasonic developed its normally-off GaN power technology which has a simple configuration and easy-to control dynamics, by making full use of its compound semiconductor experience.We expect to accelerate the expansion of GaN power devices by licensing our normally-off GaN transistor structure out of our GaN power technology to Infineon. We will continuously contribute to solutions for consumer requests by innovating our normally-off GaN technology”, said Toru Nishida, president of Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments