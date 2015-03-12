© GaN Systems

GaN Systems inks distribution deal with Websolus in South Korea and China

GaN Systems Inc. has signed a distribution deal with Seoul-based global group Websolus. The distribution agreement with Websolus covers South Korea, China, and Thailand.

Girvan Patterson, President, GaN Systems comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with Websolus, which has in-depth knowledge of key customers in the region and will support them locally as they become early adopters of GaN devices in their new products. The significant advantages offered by gallium nitride power transistors – smaller, lighter and far more efficient power electronics – will help drive innovation in the many products manufactured in the region, including consumer electronics.”



Kim Hong-sik, CEO, Websolus stated “We are delighted to be partnering with GaN Systems, which has quickly become the leading choice for GaN devices among Tier1 companies in Automotive, Industrial, Enterprise, and Consumer segments. Our companies share a common objective of providing solutions which significantly improve energy efficiency. We are very excited regarding our expansion into additional market segments and applications with GaN Systems.”



Charles Bailley, Senior Director, Marketing and Sales, Asia adds: “Websolus has already proven to be a valued partner in Korea, and we are looking forward to expanding this partnership into China. Both GaN Systems and Websolus have strong penetration within Industrial and Enterprise markets, and together, we are also penetrating Automotive and Consumer markets in Korea and China”.

-----



Photo caption: Charles Bailley, Senior Director, Marketing & Sales Asia, GaN Systems left) and Kim Hong-sik, CEO of Websolus (right)