Mouser inks global agreement with CUI Inc.

Mouser has entered into a global distribution agreement and partnership with CUI Inc. a developer and distributor of electro-mechanical components.

The company, a subsidiary of CUI Global, offers a product consisting of power, motion control and component-based products.



"Mouser’s corporate culture, core strengths and way of doing business aligns very well with CUI,” said Matt McKenzie, President of CUI. “Having this nucleus between the two companies, while leveraging Mouser's expertise in technology, product introduction, e-commerce and distribution, will only help us achieve our goal in growing our global market reach even faster."



"CUI’s world-class line of power supplies and board-level components are a great complement to our existing product portfolio for our customers,” said Barry McConnell, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. "Their continuous strive toward innovation and helping to conquer design challenges with their leading-edge solutions is sure to benefit our engineering communities worldwide.”