Dialog enters global distribution agreement with Digi-Key

Digi-Key has now stocked Dialog Semiconductor's SmartBond Basic and Pro development kits. The kits are based on Dialog's DA14580 and DA14581 System-on-Chip (SoC) ICs.

SmartBond Basic is a single-board kit with integral flash memory for software development. The Pro version of the kit includes mother and daughter boards and a power profiler to enable power-optimised coding. Both kits are supported by Dialog's SmartSnippets software development environment, which includes Bluetooth Smart SIG-qualified profiles ranging from proximity to health and fitness, medical, smart home, and security. Software Upgrade Over The Air (SUOTA) is supported.



Ira Suko, Semiconductor Director for Digi-Key Corporation, said, "With the IoT gathering pace, we're always looking for best-in-class semiconductors to help our customers capitalise on the opportunity. Low-power wireless connectivity is key to the success of many products and the Bluetooth Smart devices supported by these kits are among the smallest and most energy-efficient we've seen. It's great to have Dialog on board here and we look forward to adding many more of the company's innovative products to our inventory over the coming months."



Andrew Austin, Senior Vice President of Sales at Dialog, added, "Digi-Key is held in very high regard amongst electronics engineers as offering world-class products and technical support. SmartBond SoCs have potential applications in every imaginable industry and Digi-Key's hundreds of thousands of customers will now have fast, easy access to development kits that will shorten time-to-market and help ensure the success of their innovations."