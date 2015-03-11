© evertiq

Arrow in new EMEA distribution agreement

Arrow has entered a new EMEA agreement with visualplanet, a manufacturer that commercialises and industrialises large format touch sensor technology for use in digital, self-service interactive applications.

visualplanet’s touchfoil products are deployed in a range of public facing digital signage and self-service touch solutions, from real-time bus timetable information boards to mountain top way-finding kiosks.



Under this new agreement, Arrow will offer, across EMEA, visualplanet’s touchfoil technology.



Vernon Spencer, Managing Director of visualplanet, said: “We are delighted to be entering into a distribution agreement with Arrow. Together, we will create new markets and access high growth sectors in key global territories. It is an exciting time for large format touch technology as we are experiencing wider adoption and are working with our channel partners on ground-breaking applications. With the launch of the new Single User touchfoil for robust self-service solutions in demanding public facing environments, this agreement is perfect timing to collectively drive forward the implementation of interactive touch technology.”