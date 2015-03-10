© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

NXP acquires Athena SCS

NXP Semiconductors will acquire Athena SCS, a provider of security solutions for the connected world.

The acquisition will strengthen NXP’s offering in providing secure solutions across applications in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT), portable & wearables, and automotive.



“Athena has demonstrated a clear aptitude for developing leading-edge embedded software and cryptography in a wide variety of secure connectivity solutions. This expertise and knowledge complements NXP’s focus on creating secure connections for a smarter world, further strengthening our ability to provide our customers with a complete range of solutions for their particular needs,” said Steve Owen, executive vice president, sales & marketing, NXP Semiconductors. “With security becoming an intrinsic part of many new applications, it’s important to continually enhance and strengthen our offering. The acquisition will further strengthen NXP’s offering in providing secure solutions across a multitude of applications in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT), Industry 4.0, Automotive and Identification.”