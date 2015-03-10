© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Lattice Semiconductor closes acquisition of Silicon Image

Lattice Semiconductor has closed its acquisition of Silicon Image in an all-cash acquisition, valued at approximately USD 606.6 million.

Darin G. Billerbeck, Lattice Semiconductor’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Today marks an exciting day for Lattice, as we close our transformative acquisition of Silicon Image. We have significantly expanded our Company’s capabilities, with the addition of MHL, HDMI and 60 GHz Intellectual Property, enhanced our business prospects and financial profile, and further diversified our global customer base. We will move forward quickly in order to realize the compelling revenue and operating synergies created by our increased economies of scale.”



The transaction was funded through a combination of cash on hand and USD 350 million in debt financin.