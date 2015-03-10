© andreypopov dreamstime.com

New deal extends wireless module choices at RS and Allied

RS Components and Allied Electronics have introduced a new range of wireless modules and system-in-package devices, under an exclusive distribution agreement with Jorjin Technologies Inc. of Taiwan.

“Appointing RS and Allied opens an exciting new channel for Jorjin, and represents a tremendous opportunity to increase our brand recognition in world markets,” said Chris Bryson, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Jorjin. “This agreement introduces us to a large customer base of technology innovators addressing diverse markets for our wireless solutions, and allows us to take advantage of the know-how and energy that RS and Allied bring to its activities.”



“Partnering with Jorjin significantly extends our portfolio of wireless solutions, which covers all of the major communication technologies and comprises a wide range of high-performing products that deliver excellent value for customers,” said Jon Boxall, Global Head of Semiconductors at Electrocomponents. “We are looking forward to working successfully with Chris and the team at Jorjin to grow sales year on year.”



RS and Allied are initially adding six Jorjin wireless modules to their portfolios, including the latest WA6800-00 25mmx50mm audio-visual wireless module with USB and wireless DLNA connectivity, and the associated WA6800-C0 baseboard. Also available are WG7801-D0 and WG7831-D0 Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth SiP modules, WG1400-00 module with Wi-Fi and IoT technologies integrated, WG7831-DELFA Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module for general-purpose applications, and optional evaluation boards where applicable.