Texas Instruments names Mark Gary vice president

Mark Gary has been elected vice president of Texas Instruments Incorporated. As vice president, Gary will manage the DC Solutions business within TI’s power management business.

Gary will be responsible for driving the strategic development of several power product lines that have broad portfolios including DC/DC converters, controllers, power modules, FETs and power stages.



Gary joined TI in 1998 as a product engineer within TI’s high-reliability business unit. He has held a number of positions within the company, including product line manager for battery fuel gauges, business unit manager for TI’s linear power business and most recently business unit manager for TI’s DCS business.