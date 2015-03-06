© demarco dreamstime.com

Samsung latest acqusition - US-based Yesco Electronics

Samsung Electronics has acquired, US-based Yesco Electronics, a LED sign and display manufacturer.

Yesco Electronics was a subsidiary of the Young Electric Sign Company (Yesco), a privately-owned custom sign manufacturer.



“As the market for LED display technology continues to grow, we understood the critical importance of having the right experience to be successful in this area,” said Seog-Gi Kim, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics. “By combining the extensive expertise of Yesco Electronics in LED displays with our global network, business experience and world-class R&D team, we further validate our leading position and the value that we bring to our customers as a total solutions provider in digital display.”



“The solid relationship between Samsung and Yesco will strengthen Yesco's position in the marketplace,” said John Williams, CEO of Yesco Electronics. “This acquisition expands the presence of our services and systems across Samsung’s vast global network, allowing a wider range of businesses to offer their customers a more impressive, eye-catching visual experience. Yesco Electronics will offer a broader range of world-class products to the customers as part of the Samsung Team