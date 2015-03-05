© leifstiller dreamstime.com

America II signs with Cliff Electronic

America II has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with Cliff Electronic Components.

Cliff Electronic Components, is a designer, developer and manufacturer of components and connectors used in the audio, engineering, instrumentation, medical, lighting and vending industries.



“Last month, The Semiconductor Industry Association announced that our industry posted record sales in 2014,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “With additional growth projected for this year, America II believes the global semiconductor market can reach USD 500 billion in the next five years. With that in mind, we believe it’s reasonable for America II to be a USD 1 billion company within that same time frame. We have a business plan in place to help us attain that goal, and investments in our supply chain are a big part of our plan. Our partnership with Cliff is a step in that direction. Their product portfolio will further enhance our line card, allowing us to offer more complete solutions in essential markets and applications.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have global distribution rights to Cliff’s complete line of components including connectors, switches, fans and blowers, power modules, circuit protection, audio jacks, cords and cables, motors, and speakers.



“We’re very excited to be working with America II,” said John Hall, general manager at Cliff Electronic Components. “Since our inception in 1977, Cliff has had a business philosophy dedicated to providing unmatched quality and exceptional service. We know America II shares those values, and we're thrilled to be partnering with them. They have a long history of success, and they’re expertise in demand creation will help drive brand exposure and introduce Cliff’s products to new customers around the world.”