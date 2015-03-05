© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Boston Semi Equipment completes relocation of HQ

Provider of equipment and services to semiconductor manufacturers, Boston Semi Equipment, has completed its move into its new corporate headquarters in Massachusetts, USA.

The new facility houses corporate functions as well as the Aetrium test handler business that was acquired in 2014 and relocated from Minnesota to Massachusetts.



"Our new facility gives us needed room for expansion to accommodate our continued growth," commented Bryan Banish, Boston Semi Equipment President and CEO. "The transition of the Aetrium handler operations has gone smoothly and manufacturing has commenced in the Billerica facility. Handler shipments will start this month."