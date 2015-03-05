© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | March 05, 2015
Semtech acquires Triune Systems in $45 million deal
Semtech has completed the acquisition of Triune Systems, a privately-held supplier of wireless charging and power management platforms.
The acquisition will add approximately 35 employees with the majority of these employees based in Texas, USA. Ross Teggatz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Triune Systems, will join Semtech as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Power Management and High-Reliability Product Group, reporting directly to Semtech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mohan Maheswaran.
In addition to its portfolio of wireless charging platforms, Triune Systems has also developed an isolated switching platform that is targeted at home automation and other industrial markets. This platform has been designed to replace larger, less efficient solid state and mechanical relays.
Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Triune Systems has developed a number of innovative wireless charging platforms that address some exciting, emerging market segments. These platforms are very complementary to Semtech’s current market focus. We are very excited to bring Semtech’s power management portfolio and global strengths together with Triune Systems’ expertise in wireless charging to introduce new, disruptive power platforms to the market. The acquisition of Triune Systems is consistent with our philosophy of acquiring key core competencies that position Semtech as a leading analog and mixed signal solutions provider in targeted high growth application segments.”
“Triune Systems has focused on developing unique solutions for the wireless charging, portable charging and power management markets. We are very pleased to join Semtech, a company with an established reputation as a leading, high quality supplier of analog and mixed signal solutions. We believe Triune’s products are a synergistic fit with many of Semtech’s end-markets and customers, and I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead Semtech’s future Power Management and High-Reliability strategy,” stated Ross Teggatz.
Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Semtech acquired all of the outstanding equity interests of Triune Systems for an aggregate purchase price of USD 45 million.
In addition to its portfolio of wireless charging platforms, Triune Systems has also developed an isolated switching platform that is targeted at home automation and other industrial markets. This platform has been designed to replace larger, less efficient solid state and mechanical relays.
Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Triune Systems has developed a number of innovative wireless charging platforms that address some exciting, emerging market segments. These platforms are very complementary to Semtech’s current market focus. We are very excited to bring Semtech’s power management portfolio and global strengths together with Triune Systems’ expertise in wireless charging to introduce new, disruptive power platforms to the market. The acquisition of Triune Systems is consistent with our philosophy of acquiring key core competencies that position Semtech as a leading analog and mixed signal solutions provider in targeted high growth application segments.”
“Triune Systems has focused on developing unique solutions for the wireless charging, portable charging and power management markets. We are very pleased to join Semtech, a company with an established reputation as a leading, high quality supplier of analog and mixed signal solutions. We believe Triune’s products are a synergistic fit with many of Semtech’s end-markets and customers, and I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead Semtech’s future Power Management and High-Reliability strategy,” stated Ross Teggatz.
Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Semtech acquired all of the outstanding equity interests of Triune Systems for an aggregate purchase price of USD 45 million.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments