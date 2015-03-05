© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Nordic expands Franchise with Rutronik to China

Nordic Semiconductor has expanded the franchise with Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH to China.

With the extension, Rutronik can now offer its customers in China design-in support for Nordic's products.



Rutronik has been Nordic's distribution partner since 2008. "Since then, Rutronik has shown that it – and especially the Wireless Competence Center – represents our products with expertise and dedication. In China, we are expecting a boost for our components through the support from Rutronik, in the Industrial and Automotive markets", explains Geir Langeland, Director of Sales and Marketing Nordic Semiconductor.



The franchise covers the entire Nordic range of products, which primarily consists of 2.4GHz Ultra Low Power Transceivers and System-on-Chips.



"With its leading Bluetooth Smart and ANT solutions, Nordic is extremely interesting for us", explained Bernd Hantsche, Marketing Director Wireless Competence Center at Rutronik. "Furthermore, Nordic is amongst the few members in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group Board and is always a step ahead of the others in the market – such as at the moment with Bluetooth 4.2 solutions with IPv6 support. Thereby, Nordic is also the leading technological force at Rutronik SMART." Under Rutronik SMART, the distributor offers a cross-product portfolio for the Internet of Things applications.