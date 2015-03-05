© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Episil manufactures with Aixtron system

Taiwanese group, Episil Semiconductor Wafer, has installed a Aixtron AIX G5 WW (Warm-Wall) reactor for silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxy.

Episil President Dr. Ian Chan comments: “We chose the Aixtron Planetary Reactor system because we have been impressed by the excellent material quality produced on Aixtron SiC systems. Episil is already a leading producer of silicon-based epitaxy for power management devices and power management integrated circuits. We also have experience with Aixtron’s MOCVD technology for producing gallium nitride on silicon components (GaN-on-Si) and now plan to expand our portfolio into SiC-based devices.”



SiC and GaN are both being developed for power applications. While SiC devices have already been used in switch mode power supplies, SiC semiconductor material demands very high growth temperatures that requires specific solutions for the epitaxial processing equipment. This is where the AIX G5WW comes into play. The G5WW system can handle up to 8x150 mm diameter SiC wafers, along with fast cycle times.