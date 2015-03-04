© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Ingram Micro acquires ANOVO

Ingram Micro strengthens position as a repairs and regeneration services provider with acquisition of ANOVO.

The acquisition of ANOVO by Ingram Micro further expands its position as a provider of device lifecycle services, while also strengthening the company's relationship with many of the world's mobile network operators and hardware manufacturers. ANOVO is a Europe based provider of repairs and regeneration solutions for high-tech products such as smartphones and set-top boxes across Europe and Latin America.



ANOVO will continue to be led by François Lacombe, reporting directly to Shailendra Gupta, president at Ingram Micro Mobility. The company is expected to contribute in excess of USD 300 million in annual services revenue.



"ANOVO significantly increases the contribution of services revenues in Europe and Latin America, while also enabling Ingram Micro to provide a complete suite of mobility lifecycle solutions in a host of new countries," said Alain Monié, chief executive officer at Ingram Micro. "We are already positioned at the center of the global mobility ecosystem and we expect to leverage ANOVO's core service offerings and client relationships across our global infrastructure to expand our presence in current markets and capture new market opportunities."