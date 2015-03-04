© arkadiusz weglewski dreamstime.com

Infineon to supply eSE for Galaxy S6

Infineon Technologies AG announced that it supplies the embedded Secure Element (eSE) chip for the new premium smartphones Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge.



Infineon’s SLE 97 is a SOLID FLASH-based eSE chip which can safeguard the functionalities of the mobile device as well as transactions where users’ sensitive data such as payment credentials are concerned.



“We are proud that the SLE 97 has been selected by our customer Oberthur Technologies to secure Samsung’s new flagship smartphones Galaxy S6 and S6 edge,” says Stefan Hofschen, President of the Chip Card & Security Segment of Infineon Technologies. “Our embedded Secure Element chips can protect the device as well as user data and are therefore essential for a seamless and secure customer experience in an increasingly connected world.”